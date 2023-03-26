Bairstow out of IPL, Punjab name Short as replacement

England’s Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, his team Punjab Kings said, after he failed to recover in time from a freak golfing injury.

Australian batsman Matthew Short will replace Bairstow in the team, which will begin its campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 1.

“We regret to inform you that Jonny Bairstow will not be a part of the IPL this season because of his injury,” Punjab said in a statement on Saturday.

“We wish him the best and look forward to seeing him next season. We are pleased to welcome Matthew Short as his replacement.”

Bairstow, a 33-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, broke his left leg and dislocated his ankle last September while playing golf and has been out of action since.

Short, 27, was the player of the tournament in the recent Big Bash League, scoring more than 400 runs and picking up 11 wickets with his off spin.

The Australian domestic tournament is, like the IPL, in the Twenty20 format.

Other big names missing for this IPL season, which begins on March 31, include Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant after a car crash in December and injured Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.