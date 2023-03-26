Elections solution to all problems, but political stability needed first: Maryam

PML-N Senior Vice President and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz declared on Sunday that elections are a solution to all the problems, but political stability was needed for them.

Addressing a gathering of the PML-N’s lawyers wing on Sunday, she categorically stated that the PML-N was not scared of elections.

Maryam called out the judiciary over its alleged preferential treatment towards PTI chief Imran Khan.

She further alleged that she had such information about certain people in the Lahore High Court that if it comes out, it will create chaos.

“He abrogated the Constitution and the Supreme Court ruled against him, but he got off scot-free, and the state looked on. However, such an act calls for trial under Article 6,” she complained.

She further claimed the election commission’s decision in the prohibited funding case mentioned irrefutable evidence, yet no court touched him.

“On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif and I, and even Rana Sanaullah went to court without any armed mobs, surrendered before the law and suffered imprisonment. Why is Imran getting favorable treatment? Who is still protecting him?” she questioned.

Maryam further called Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi’s note to the CJP for a suo motu notice on the delay in provincial elections, as well as the consequent verdict controversial.

“If judges are corrupt, sold out, facilitating someone, they should be proceeded against. Audios have been leaked to prove it. There cannot be selective application of the Constitution,” the PML-N leader stated.

Talking about the postponed elections, Maryam asked that if the polls to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies were held, who would guarantee that if the PML-N wins in Punjab, Imran Khan will accept the verdict? If the PTI wins in KP, what is the guarantee he will not dissolve the assembly?

“Imran Khan has been launched by foreign superpowers to create chaos and anarchy,” she alleged, adding the state will have to forcefully stop him. “The state cannot be held hostage to his whims.”

Earlier, addressing the gathering, she sought the lawyers’ support for her party, herself, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. “In this crisis situation, Pakistan needs you.”

“The politics of the PML-N centers around various appointments. First they relied on the establishment and now the judiciary. They tried to make the army chief’s appoint controversial. They have always depended on facilitators. Now, they are banking on the remnants of the former establishment to save them.”

Maryam further took potshots at Imran Khan, saying he brazenly, blatantly flouted the law, did not honor the judiciary when it summoned him.

“But when he did, he attacked the Lahore High Court and the Islamabad Judicial Complex with armed mobs. In comparison to Nawaz Sharif, he hasn’t even been touched. Nawaz was ousted on the basis of an expired iqama. Gen Bajwa has also allegedly said judges make decisions on their wives’ suggestions. The families of former CJPs Justice Khosa and Nisar knew about the Panama verdict before time and even celebrated it later. This made a mockery of law.”