A day after bail, Imran’s nephew held again in Quetta, sent to Punjab

A judicial magistrate of Quetta granted one-day physical remand of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s nephew Hasssan Niazi to the Punjab police. The Punjab government had written a letter for his extradition.

The Quetta police had arrested Hassaan on Saturday night under Section 3 of the MPO. A day ago, a judicial magistrate had approved his bail in a case related to misbehaving with police officials.

According to police officials, Hassaan was transferred to Saddar police station from the prison.

Hassaan Niazi was presented before Judicial Magistrate VII Kaleemullah Musazai. During the hearing, police sought his two-day physical remand.

However, the magistrate approved a one-day transit remand and handed him over to Punjab police. The Punjab police departed from Quetta with Niazi, who was also accompanied by his father and lawyer.

Speaking to the media, Niazi’s lawyer Iqbal Shah said despite being a barrister, Hassaan Niazi was mistreated, which should be condemned. He called the police’s behavior unconstitutional, inhuman and illegal

The counsel said a fake letter was issued by the deputy commissioner against Hassaan with the help of 3 MPO. Punjab Police has taken Hassaan by road again, and he is not being allowed to rest for three to four days.

He alleged Hassan was being mentally tortured, adding they were ready to sacrifice their lives for Imran Khan.

Hassaan said that despite issuing a release order, keeping him in prison was beyond understanding.

“Courts have become worthless. Last night’s Minar-e-Pakistan gathering in Lahore was a success,” he claimed.

After being remanded, the Punjab police took Hassaan to Lahore.

Yesterday, the Punjab government wrote a letter to the Balochistan Home Department for the extradition of Hassaan Niazi. A case was registered against him in the Race Course police station.