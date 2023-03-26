Three killed as speeding car runs over them

In an unfortunate incident, three youngsters were killed after a speeding car ran over them in Bahawalnagar district on Sunday.

As per reports citing sources, the accident happened after the speeding car lost control and rammed into the victims, killing them on the spot.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot after getting information and shifted the deceased to a nearby hospital.

The unfortunate incident took place due to the negligence of the driver, who managed to flee the scene after committing the crime.

Police, later, handed over the bodies to the heirs and started an investigation into the accident.

The personal information of the three deceased could not be ascertained.