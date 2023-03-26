Another boat sinks off Tunisia, kills 19 migrants

At least 19 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have drowned after their boat sank off the coast of Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean in hopes to reach Italy, said a human rights group on Sunday.

The Tunisian coast guard was able to rescue five people from the latest tragedy, which began its journey from Sfax beaches and ultimately sank off the coast of Mahdia.

The incident marks the fifth boat sinking near the southern city of Sfax in just four days, leaving 67 individuals missing and nine dead.

Tunisian authorities have not yet commented on the event, however, the coast guard has reported that it has stopped approximately 80 boats in the past four days and detained over 3,000 migrants, the majority of whom are from sub-Saharan African countries.

The region near Sfax has become a popular departure point for individuals fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East, hoping to find a better life in Europe. However, the situation has become increasingly dangerous as more and more boats attempt the perilous journey, resulting in a higher number of fatalities.

This latest tragedy also coincides with a campaign of arrests by Tunisian authorities targeting undocumented sub-Saharan Africans.

According to UN data, over 12,000 migrants who have reached Italy this year set sail from Tunisia, compared to just 1,300 during the same period in 2022.

Libya was previously the main departure point for migrants.

Following this, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned of the potential for a significant wave of migrants arriving in Europe from North Africa if financial stability in Tunisia is not secured.

On Thursday, the Italian coast guard has also reported rescuing approximately 750 migrants in two separate operations off the southern Italian coast.