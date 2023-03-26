PM labels President’s letter over Punjab, KP polls as PTI’s press release

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday termed the contents of the letter written by President Dr Arif Alvi over Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections date fiasco as patrician in nature, one-sided, and based upon anti-government views’.

In response to the president’s letter of March 24 containing five pages and seven points, the prime minister said that he was constrained to express his disappointment at the blatant patrician nature of the letter, “which in parts reads like a Press Release of the Opposition political party i.e. the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In the letter shared by PM Office Media Wing in a press release, the prime minister further addressing the president said that it was a matter of record that previously, he (the president) had acted in a similar patrician manner on several occasions in violation of his oath.

These occasions included i.e. letter for dissolution of the National Assembly on April 3, 2022, on the illegal instructions of the former prime minister (Imran Khan) which was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court on April 7 last year and upon his elections as the prime minister, the president failed to discharge his constitutional duty in terms of clause (5) of Article 91.

“Despite the foregoing and several other instances, where you actively worked towards undermining a constitutionally elected government. I have made all-out efforts to maintain a good working relationship with you. However, the contents of your letter, its tone, and language have compelled me to respond to it,” the prime minister further added.

