Marvel star Jonathan Majors arrested for assaulting girlfriend

Marvel star Jonathan Majors has been arrested in New York City for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

According to reports, the actor was taken into custody on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment.

The incident occurred late last night when the duo got into a heated argument that escalated into a physical altercation, in a taxi while returning home from a bar in Brooklyn.

The Marvel star was arrested around 11:15 pm inside an apartment. Police said they responded to a 911 call at an apartment in Chelsea where a male was involved in a domestic dispute with a female.

Authorities reported that the 33-year-old actor was involved in allegedly choking the 30-year-old woman in a ‘domestic dispute’.

The woman, Jonathan’s girlfriend, suffered minor injuries on her head and neck including a laceration behind her ear, redness, and marks on her face. The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Reportedly, the dispute started after Majors’ girlfriend saw another woman texting him and confronted him. ‘Creed III’ actor reportedly got upset, grabbed her hand and slapped her.

In the meantime, a representative of the ’‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ actor stated: “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up”.

The news has come as a shock to fans of the rising star, who has gained widespread acclaim for his roles in hit Marvel productions like “Loki”.

Jonathan is known for his intense performances and dedication to his craft, making this news all the more surprising.