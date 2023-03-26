LG elections: Re-polling in 15 Sindh districts underway

As announced by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), re-polling is being held in 15 districts of Sindh on Sunday (March26), in response to widespread allegations of ‘rigging’ during previous local government elections.

As per details, the re-polling is being held for the seats of Chairman, Vice Chairman, Member District Council, and General Members on the directives of the electoral watchdog and Supreme Court (SC).

Polling began at 8am and will continue till 5pm without any interval.

The re-polling process is being monitored by the ECP to ensure the transparency and fairness of the voting process.

Tension looms as PPP, PTI workers clash

As re-polling continues, clashes erupted between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers— who demonstrated physical altercation, exchanging punches and kicks.

The voting process was expected to be peaceful, as strict security measures were taken.

Moreover, in order to ensure that the polling process is conducted without any untoward incidents, security personnel were also deployed at polling stations.

A total of 109,687 registered voters will cast their votes in the 15 districts, with 59,310 male and 50,377 female voters.

The local government polls will be facilitated by 15 district returning officers, 26 returning officers, and 52 assistant returning officers, with a total of 81 polling stations established across 15 districts.

These stations comprise 21 exclusively for men, 22 for women, and 38 combined stations for both male and female voters.