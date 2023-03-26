Punjab cabinet okays distribution of free 20kg flour bags

The caretaker Punjab cabinet approved the distribution of a free 20kg flour bag instead of 10kg to deserving families, to save people from making repeated visits to distribution centers.

The meeting reviewed the provision of free flour in the province in detail and decided to implement this decision as of the 29th of this month.

The meeting was told that so far more than seven million bags of flour had been distributed among deserving people.

PM directs authorities to ensure provision of free flour

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government was taking every possible step to mitigate the difficulties faced by the poor segment of society during Ramadan.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore on Saturday, he directed the concerned authorities to ensure the provision of free flour to every eligible person.

He directed officials to ensure the immediate registration of those eligible persons who are not getting free flour due to their non-registration in the Benazir Income Support Program. He further directed to immediately establish counters of NADRA and BISP at free flour distribution points.