Major Pakistani airport shut down for two months - Find out why!

The Nawabshah Airport has been closed for flight operations for two months. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued a notice, stating that the airport will remain closed until May 23.

The closure is due to a geotechnical study that needs to be carried out at the airport. As a result, only helicopters will be able to land and take off at the airport until May 23.

However, even for helicopters, operations will be allowed at daylight hours only.

Earlier in September last year, Nawabshah Airport was closed for 15 days by the CAA due to flood water.