Hasan Niazi arrested again after bail granted by Quetta magistrate

Quetta police have arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hasan Niazi once again, after he was granted bail by a Judicial Magistrate in Quetta.

Niazi had been arrested earlier for his alleged involvement in interfering with the government, and was handed over to the Quetta police on a one-day remand.

However, after being granted bail by the Judicial Magistrate, Niazi was again arrested under the 3MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) by Quetta police. He has now been transferred from jail to Saddar police station.

This arrest comes after the District and Sessions Court in Islamabad rejected the request for further physical remand of Niazi.

The court had ordered him to be sent to jail on judicial remand after the completion of his two-day physical remand.

Niazi, who is the nephew of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, has been at the center of controversy for his alleged involvement in the interference with the government.

Despite being granted bail, he now remains in custody under the 3MPO.