World’s first 3D printed rocket successfully launched

A California-based company, Relativity Space, successfully launched the world’s first 3D-printed rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 11:25 pm.

The unmanned Terran 1 rocket, which is 85% 3D-printed, represents a significant achievement despite failing to reach orbit due to an “anomaly” during the second-stage separation.

The rocket proved its ability to endure the challenges of lift-off, however.

Challenges Faced during Launch

This was the third attempt by Relativity Space to launch the Terran 1 rocket.

The first launch, which was scheduled for March 8, was postponed due to temperature issues with the propellant, and the second attempt on March 11 was canceled due to problems with fuel pressure.

Features of Terran 1 Rocket

The rocket is 33.5 meters tall, has a diameter of 2.2 meters, and is mass produced with metal alloys using 3D printing technology.

Its mass is 85% 3D-printed, including the nine Aeon 1 engines used in its first stage and the one Aeon Vacuum engine used in the second. The rocket will eventually be capable of carrying up to 1,250 kilograms into low Earth orbit.

Benefits of 3D Printing Technology

Relativity’s 3D-printed versions of the rocket utilize 100 times fewer components than conventional rockets and can be built from raw materials in as little as 60 days.

According to the Long Beach-based company, it is the largest 3D-printed object to date, produced using the world’s largest 3D metal printers.

Use of Methane Fuel

Terran 1 uses engines that operate on liquid oxygen and liquid natural gas, which Relativity claims are the “propellants of the future” and are capable of powering a journey to Mars in the future.

The same fuel is used by both SpaceX’s Starship and United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rockets that are under development.

Relativity’s objective is to create a rocket that is 95% 3D-printed.