Ahmed Ali Akbar, Mansha Pasha to hit screens together, once again

Four years after their appearance in the movie “Laal Kabootar,” actors Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar are to hit the screens once again in a project named ‘Idiot.’ Although the serial’s specifics were kept a secret, its actors, director, and writer, as well as the chaotic context provided by the poster and narration was quite known to the fans.

Ahmed Ali Akbar shared the poster for his upcoming project on his official Instagram account recently. He captioned, “Check out my latest project ‘Idiot,’ starring @manshapasha directed by @anjum_03shahzad written by @kifayatrodani.”

On the poster, Ahmed and Mansha are shown having their backs to one another with a constant and intense eye contact. By the looks of it, seems to be a love story, though it clearly shows Ahmad Ali Akbar holding his dog in the back image of the poster, fans are anxious to know the plot of his upcoming project.

In another poster posted on Instagram by the lead actor of the upcoming project, Mansha Pasha, the audio behind the poster can be heard as the voice of the main star, Ahmed Ali Akbar, the audio goes, “Agar Khud ni jee paatay, to auron ko bhi nahi jeenay dogay kya?” then the OST of the project plays in the background.

A social media user questioned, “Whether the story is about “an autistic man?” after reading Ahmed’s personality in the poster, particularly his eyes. Others expressed their delight to see their “favourite actors” work together once more.

Earlier, Ahmed most recently appeared in the popular television series “Parizaad,” while Mansha co-starred with Junaid Khan in the romantic comedy “Kahay Dil Jidhar.”