Bebo Kareena Kapoor hints at blockbuster ‘3 Idiots’ sequel

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan showed suspicion, that there would be a sequel to the popular Rajkumar Hirani film “3 idiots,” starring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan.

Kareena Kapoor, played a significant part in the movie, she shared a video on her Instaram in which she said that there is a possibility of a sequel “This is unbelievable! How do they manage to achieve this without me? Have they also kept it a secret from you, @bomanirani?” she inquired from her fellow actor in the movie.

In the video, she mentioned the group’s recent encounter while Sharman’s Gujrati film was being promoted.

Kareena seemed shocked and excited at the same time while recording the video, she also seemed surprised that she was not included in the sequel, “if” it was actually in making, as she played an essential part in the movie previously, she also addressed Boman Irani and said that she will ask, if he was aware of any such event.

“The three actors are up to something,” the actress claimed in the video, and “they are keeping a secret from us all.” She said that this meeting might not just be a movie promotion and that “something weird” might be going on. “I think they are up for a sequel,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram From Kareena Kapoor’s official Instagram

The lead actress from Hirani’s “3 idiots” can be seen calling Boman Irani, who portrayed the character of “Virus” in the movie, towards the end of the video.

Fans were thrilled by this video clip and eagerly await the release of the sequel’s formal announcement.

In 2009, the movie “3 Idiots” was released. Farhan and Raju go out to look for their long-lost college pal Rancho in the film. They recall their friend who always encouraged them to think differently even though the rest of the world thought they were stupid as they travel.