Two elderly people die at Bhakkar, Jatoi free flour points

Two elderly people died on Saturday in their bid to get their hands on free flour bags, allegedly owing to the mismanagement of the authorities at the distribution points.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued strict orders to the authorities to ensure that no one, who visits a free flour distribution point, goes empty-handed.

Two people, including an elderly woman, lost their lives in Bhakkar and Jatoi on Saturday afternoon, raising questions over the facilities provided by the administrations.

In the Jatoi area of Muzaffargarh, an elderly woman died in a stampede at a free flour point. While over in the Notak area of Bhakkar, a man who went to get free flour bags died of a heart attack.

On the instructions of interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the deputy commissioner and district police chief of Muzaffargarh were removed from their posts.

Earlier, on March 21, a man had died in Faisalabad while trying to get flour. Similar incidents were reported in Charsadda and Bannu, where two people lost their lives in such accidents.

‘No one should return empty-handed’

On the other hand, PM Sharif has instructed that any deserving person who visits a free flour center should not return empty-handed.

He was chairing a review meeting in Lahore regarding provision of free flour to the people of the capital.

He said provision of free flour to needy should be ensured with the aim to lessen the difficulties of the people in Ramazan. The government was taking all possible measures to reduce the hardships of the poor, he claimed.

“After Lahore, Kasur and Sargodha, I will visit other cities to oversee the process for supply of free flour and to ensure quality.”

The PM further directed that eligible persons, who are not registered with the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and therefore not able to get free flour, should be immediately registered.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a review meeting on free distribution of flour in the Islamabad Capital Territory. Photo: APP

He directed that counters of the National Database and Registration Authority and BISP should be immediately set up at the flour distribution points.

The meeting was told that the provision of free flour was underway in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad and a large number of families were benefitting from the scheme.

It was also told that the number of free flour distribution centers was being increased in Islamabad to facilitate people.

PM Sharif also instructed that there should be no reduction in the quality of free flour. “I am visiting cities myself to improve the process of providing free flour.”