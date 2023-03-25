Nawazuddin states terms, with his wife Aaliya for settlement

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui have been involved in a legal battle with his wife Aaliya Siddiqui, as she made numerous accusations against him.

“Sacred Games” actor also lodged a petition against her. None of the individuals have mutually decided on the matter yet, and the case is still being prosecuted in the Bombay High Court.

Nawaz’s lawyer Pradeep Thorat revealed that the actor was unable to locate his children because they were absent from their Dubai schools, it was the petition’s original justification.

The Advocate claims that Siddiqui hasn’t personally seen his kids in a number of days. He will withdraw his petition if the judge permits him to see his children.

“I am aware of the conditions; I can obtain through my petition. I haven’t physically seen my kids in years. I am only worried about this. I will then withdraw the petition after that,” said Nawazuddin through his lawyer Pradeep.

In response, Shikhar Khandelwal, Aaaliya’s advocate claimed, “My client is ready to resolve the conflict. How is it possible that Nawaz doesn’t know anything about his kids, if his wife claims that the kids are living with her at Nawaz’s mother’s house? He is quite welcome to see his kids. He is the one who refuses to interact with them.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with his daughter Shora Siddiqui

When Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui arrived at the Mumbai courthouse from Dubai, they got caught up in a legal dispute. Furthermore, according to the Indian media reports, Nawaz’s petition said that his kids were moved from Dubai to Mumbai without his consent.