Tessori claims Imran has not one, but ‘two daughters’

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Saturday opened a new Pandora’s box and alleged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has another daughter besides the one he is facing litigation over for not declaring her in his nomination papers submitted for the 2018 general elections.

The Sindh governor said while Imran could not own his first daughter (Tyrian White), now another has come to the fore. However, he did add that investigation into this revelation is needed.

Tessori said, “A person sent me a message from the UK about this.” He added he is investigating the matter on his own.

On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had adjourned the hearing till March 29 on a petition seeking disqualification of the PTI supremo for concealing his alleged daughter Tyrian White.

The plea submitted by lawyer Hafiz Ahtisham was heard by IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq. During the hearing, the court remarked that there are many things to do and cannot make decisions about personal lives, and lawyers.

“If there is an aggrieved party, it is the girl herself,” remarked Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani. After the petitioner’s lawyers concluded arguments, the court adjourned the hearing till March 29.

Earlier, the matter was taken up by the bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir.