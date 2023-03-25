“I stan’ Pathaan” Mahira Khan responds to Anwar Maqsood’s query

Mahira Khan, a Pakistani diva, recently spoke candidly about her political views and the popularity of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” with none other than Anwar Maqsood. Keeping in mind how crucial financial independence for Pakistani women is these days.

Mahira Khan has never been outspoken when it comes to politics, yet it was the first time she publicly declared her support for the “Pathaan” and let it go on air.

After initially making fun of Anwar Maqsood’s political question, TLOMJ star eventually responded after she was asked constantly numerous times. “I support Pathaan,” she continued by discussing Pakistan’s need for a trustworthy leader. “Honesty is in short supply right now.

She added, “At this point, I would love to see someone elected who is honest, regardless of the political party, because honesty is crucial in both business and relationships.”

After hearing Mahira’s point of view, the well-known screenwriter commented, “See, Quaid e-Azam was likewise an honest man but died just a year after he took power. Imran has been alive for the past three years and is still doing well. He is also honest. Just as one fish can contaminate an entire river, so can one honest man alter an entire country. To reform the entire system, more than one guy is required.”

Immediately, switching to the hot seat, Mahira addressed Anwar Maqsood with an honest question. What he would do if he ever took over as Pakistan’s presidency?“ He responded, “I will forgive all the dishonest individuals.” “I’ll set them free.”

There are 23 million people living in Pakistan; if it were to turn into “Riyasat-i-Madina,” 19 million people would lose their hands. We will perish if this nation takes on the characteristics of the ancient “Riyasat-i-Madina,” and a plague will descend upon us if we adopt the modern repetition.