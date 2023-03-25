Shaniera Akram to debut her first Pakistani film ‘Money Back Guarantee’

Director Faisal Qureshi’s film “Money Back Guarantee” will be a star studded movie, featuring Fawad Khan, Hira Mani, Wasim Akram, Afzal Khan alias Jan Rambo, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Shaniera Akram, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazeer, Ali Safina, Kiran Malik and many others.

The film will not only star Shaniera but also her husband former cricketer turned into commentator Wasim Akram as well. Recently in an interview she revealed why she stepped foot into this field, she said that the director of the movie Faisal Qureshi approached the couple to cast them in his film, as they both went through the script, they found it quite hilarious and interesting, hence they both agreed to act. She was questioned about her character to which she did not say much but said that she would be seen playing the character of an American who will be visiting Pakistan and she really hoped that she gave her best shot to the character.

The Australian national wife of the former cricketer Wasim Akram, was a PR consultant before and married the cricketer in 2013 in Lahore, they had a very closed yet simple Nikah ceremony. The cpuple had a daughter Aiy;a in 2014. She is also step-mpther to Wasim’s two elder sons from his former wife, Tahmoor and Akbar. She loves and supports them equally, and acknowledged them as important as her own daughter.