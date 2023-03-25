After gaining strength, gold loses some shine in Pakistan

Continuing its downward trend on the first day of the weekend, the price of 24-karat gold per tola in the domestic market has decreased by a significant Rs1,800 to reach Rs205,700.

The price of 10-gram of 24-karat gold saw a dip of Rs1,543 and reached Rs176,355.

As per the Al-Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand Sarafa Bazaar Association, Karachi, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold remained Rs16,158.

In the global market also, the yellow metal saw a decrease of $19 to settle at $1,978.

On the other hand, per-tola silver gained Rs30 and reached Rs2,250, while 10 grams of silver of 24-karat gained Rs25.71 and reached Rs1,929.

On Friday, the price of 24-karat per tola gold had gained a whooping Rs5,600 and settled at Rs207,500 in the domestic market, while the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold had increased by Rs4,801 to Rs177,898.

In the global market, the rate of gold per ounce had increased by $58 to $1,997.