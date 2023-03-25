Netflix ‘You’ to renew for final and fifth season

The fourth season of “You” was a big hit, its successor and the final season will be shot soon.

Joe Goldberg the lead of the season concluded the fourth season on a big suspense, hence the upcoming season will take lead from where the previous one was left, and will be the last one by Warner Brothers.

Joe will return to his serial killer phase and to seek justice he deserved, although there will be a change behind the sets of the show. The showrunner of the show Sara Gamble decided to step down, to give more time to other projects, but she will be a part of the show as an executive producer, alongside Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo. The producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter complimented Ms Gamble as the most brilliant writer and partner.

The team of “You” is all set to bring the character of Joe Goldberg home, as they had already planned on concluding the story in five seasons. The story will continue from where it started and it will end there as well, as the viewers know that Joe started his stalking from the city of New York and lately in the last season, he was seen returning from London to New York with a rich widow Kate.

The VP of Netflix’s scripted series said, “They are excited yet a bit terrified too, to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg but one thing is for sure, you are in for an unforgettable ending.”