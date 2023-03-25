Bajwa denies any interview to anyone, including journalists

Former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa has categorically denied giving any interview to anyone, including journalist Shahid Maitla.

The interview in which the former military chief made startling revelations about former and current rulers and state of affairs during his tenure ran rife on social media.

Following the interview, he also drew sharp criticism from supporters of ex-premier Imran Khan who blamed Bajwa for toppling his government.

However, the renunciation on the part of the former military head comes after speculations that some key politicians had proposed forming a commission to probe into events that took place during his tenure.

While talking to SAMAA TV’s Premier Investigation Unit, the former military chief denied giving any interview.

He said that most of the stories floating on social media under his name were fake.

“Most of the stories floating around with my reference have got nothing to do with me,” Bajwa told SAMAA TV.

He was asked, “Would you volunteer yourself to testify at any forum if the government decides to investigate any event that took place during your tenure?”

SAMAA TV also sought ex-COAS’s stance on allegations leveled against him by former prime minister Imran Khan.

“Do you think if Nawaz Sharif returns to power, he could initiate something similar to what he did with your predecessor General (retd) Musharraf? Keeping in mind the current political crisis, what do you think should be done to get the country out of crises?”

However, we were unable to get answer of these questions from the retired chief.

“I am legally bound not to comment or give any statement or interview till November 29, 2024,” he responded.

He reiterated that he had not given any interview to anybody and went on to say, “I have nothing more to say.”

He also denied giving any interview to journalist Shahid Maitla.

“Dear Gishkori Sahib, I did not give any interview to Shahid. Noting more to say,” this was General (retd) Bajwa’s response to a question related to an interview published by journalist Shahid Maitla.