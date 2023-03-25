Punjab saves Rs11bn, ‘forgets’ to set up Ramazan bazaars

The under-privileged segment in Punjab has been deprived of major relief during the holy month, as the interim Punjab government has not set up Ramazan bazaars this year, forcing the needy to purchase essential commodities at inflated prices from markets.

On the other hand, only 36 model bazaars have been set up across the province to provide subsidized items.

The district and tehsil administration authorities across the province, including the capital, have also turned a blind eye to the implementation of the official price lists, and people are forced buy items of daily use from model markets.

Every year, 311 Ramazan bazaars are set up in Punjab to provide subsidized fruits, vegetables and other essential items.

The provincial authorities had estimated the need for Rs2 billion for the administrative affairs of Ramazan markets and Rs9 billion for subsidies. However, they ended up saving this Rs11 billion instead of providing the poor segment with some relief under these challenging economic conditions.

In the absence of an official price list in general markets, the sale of essential commodities continues arbitrarily.

Also, in the absence of sasta Ramazan bazaars, people are approaching Utility Stores and model markets, where prices of vegetables and fruits have been reduced up to Rs15 per kilogram and up to Rs30 on other commodities.

36 model bazaars for over 110m people of Punjab

Meanwhile, there are only 36 model bazaars across Punjab for the over 110 million people of Punjab.

Only the residents living near these bazaars are reaping the benefits, while others are forced to buy expensive essential commodities.

Interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired the 11th meeting of the provincial cabinet wherein the members expressed satisfaction over the distribution of free flour in the province.

The CM also visited free flour points and a hospital in Sheikhupura. He listened to complaints from women at the flour point, and directed the authorities to provide all possible facilities to women.

Naqvi said the quota of free flour is being increased and action taken against the profiteers.