‘Terrorists can target PTI Minar-i-Pakistan rally’

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have issued an alert given the threat of terrorism at the public rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) at the Minar-i-Pakistan.

The alert states that a proscribed organization may target attendees or PTI leaders.

The alert also said that the terrorists could also target Imran Khan’s residence, Zaman Park.

In response to the alert, instructions were issued to the police, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and other agencies to provide security to the PTI leadership and gatherings.

The police officials said security arrangements were being made to ensure the safety of all attendees.

As the future of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hangs in the balance, PTI Chairman and deposed prime minister Imran Khan, kicking off his election campaign after weeks of wrangling with the interim Punjab government over the arrest fiasco, is set to hold a power show at Minar-i-Pakistan today.

Read more: Imran urges masses to overcome impediments, attend Minar-i-Pakistan power show

The PTI chief intending to outline his “vision of Haqeeqi Azadi” urged the masses to participate in today’s rally and to “assert their right as people of a free nation.”