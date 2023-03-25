PTI moves Supreme Court against delay in Punjab elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday approached the Supreme Court (SC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to delay the Punjab elections to October 8.

PTI senior leader Asad Umar took to his Twitter account to share that they have filed a petition against the electoral watchdog’s decision in the apex court.

In the petition, PTI termed the ECP’s decision as violation of Constitution and verdict of the top court.

Read more: Alvi writes letter to PM; ’Assist ECP to hold polls in Punjab, KP as per SC order

The petition added that the party has approached the SC as “the matter involved in the petition is of public importance with reference to enforcement of fundamental rights of the millions of people of Pakistan, particularly the people of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P)”.

Read more: Imran urges masses to overcome impediments, attend Minar-i-Pakistan power show

In a startling announcement, ECP had postponed the general elections in Punjab that were scheduled to be held on April 30 in view of the recent spate of terrorist attacks in various parts of the country.

A notification was issued by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in this regard. It said the commission had invoked Article 218(3) read with Section 58 and 8(c) of the Elections Act 2017.

According to the notification, the Punjab Assembly elections will now be held on Oct 8, and a new schedule will be issued for the polls.