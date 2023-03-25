Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg welcomes baby girl

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and wife Dr Priscilla Chan have welcomed their third daughter into the world. The couple took to Instagram to share a picture of their newest addition, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg, expressing their joy and gratitude for the ‘little blessing’.

Their two other daughters are August, 5, and Maxima “Max”, 7.

“Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You’re such a little blessing,” he wrote in the caption. The post captures Zuckerberg smiling at his baby girl, while the second picture shows Chan caressing Aurelia.

The 38-year-old CEO had first announced Chan’s pregnancy in September 2022 announcing that Max and August will be big sisters soon.

Chan and Zuckerberg are college sweethearts, who began dating in 2003 after they met at a queue for the washroom at a party of the former’s Harvard University fraternity.

They met when he was a sophomore and she was a freshman.

The couple recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by recreating a scene from their wedding day on May 19, 2012. “10 years married and half our lives together,” Zuckerberg captioned the picture.