Seven of family perish over property dispute in Pakpattan

In a ghastly incident, a man with the help of his accomplices killed seven members of a family over a property dispute in Bari Rakh village of Punjab’s district Pakpattan on Saturday.

At the time of Sehri, the accused, aided by his friends, broke into his brother’s house and opened fire on his mother and other relatives, resulting in their deaths. Additionally, a seven-year-old girl was critically injured. The accused also killed two of his brothers in the fields.

Upon receiving news of the tragedy, police, and forensic teams rushed to the scene. The injured girl was taken to hospital for medical care, while the bodies of the deceased were taken to the hospital for autopsy and other legal procedures. The condition of the girl is reportedly critical.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of the gruesome murder of seven people and has sought a report on the incident from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Sahiwal.

The IGP has also ordered the District Police Officer (DPO) of Pakpattan to form a special team to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime. He has urged the police to make arrests as soon as possible to ensure that the families of the victims receive justice.