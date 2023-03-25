Indian Army’s drill in Rajasthan marred by misfire of three missiles

Reports in Indian media have caused alarm in the surrounding areas as three missiles were misfired during an exercise in the Pokharan ranges of the western Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan.

India Today reported that the firing exercise was being conducted in the Pokhran field when the misfire occurred due to a technical glitch.

The three surface-to-air missiles struck fields in different villages, resulting in loud explosions. Fortunately, there have been no reports of any loss of life or property damage.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has launched an investigation after three missiles deviated from their path due to a technical fault during a firing exercise, India Today reported.

According to the report, the debris from two of the misfired missiles has been recovered but the third missile has not yet been located yet. Police and Army teams are currently searching for the missing missile.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said an investigation had been initiated and further action will be taken accordingly.

The misfired missile caused significant damage to the field, creating a large crater in its impact zone.

This incident follows a similar one that occurred last year in August when the Indian government sacked three officers for accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan. However, the two nuclear-armed rivals handled the situation calmly, as there were no casualties.