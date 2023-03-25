Watch Live
Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism cases

Samaa Web Desk Mar 25, 2023
A Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) approved former prime minister Imran Khan’s interim bail in three terrorism cases.

The court approved ex-PM’s bail until April 4 ATC also ordered Imran to submit surety bonds worth Rs0.1 million each.

The counsel representing Imran urged the court to mark his client’s attendance through video-link, citing scores of cases being registered against ex-PM at regular intervals.

The court summoned records of all three cases in the next hearing while directing Imran to ensure his attendance in every hearing.

Imran Khan

bail

terrorism cases

