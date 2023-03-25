PM Shehbaz urges joint action to address climate change challenges

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that saving the planet earth from the ill effects of climate change was a collective endeavor in which everyone mattered.

Taking to Twitter, the premier reiterated that Pakistan joined the global community today in observing ‘Earth Hour’ and demonstrating its commitment to fulfilling its obligations to combat climate change.

Earth Hour is being observed across the globe on Saturday by millions of people from over 190 countries and territories, as they switched off lights for just one hour.

The event, launched by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in 2007, is part of an annual tradition to raise awareness about climate change.