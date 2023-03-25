Hassaan Niazi granted bail by Quetta court

A Quetta court on Saturday granted bail to former prime minister Imran Khan’s nephew and his focal person on legal affairs Hassaan Niazi.

Niazi was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate – III Jameel Ahmed while the police sought his five-day physical remand.

The suspect’s counsel pleaded with the court to grant bail which was approved.

The court ordered Niazi to submit surety bonds worth Rs0.1 million.

On Friday, the ex-PM’s nephew was shifted from Islamabad to Quetta’s Airport police station on the charges of inciting PTI workers to interfere in the state affairs during Zaman Park operation.

The Islamabad police on Monday detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s focal person and nephew Hassaan Niazi in connection with vandalism at the Judicial Complex during the appearance of the deposed premier in the Toshakhana case.

Police arrested Hassaan from outside the G11 judicial complex, and accused Niazi of orchestrating the attack on the police van and personnel at the Judicial Complex when clashes broke out between PTI workers and police.