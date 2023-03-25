Imran urges masses to claim ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’, attend Minar-i-Pakistan power show

As the future of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hangs in the balance, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and deposed prime minister Imran Khan, kicking off his election campaign after weeks of wrangling with the interim Punjab government over the arrest fiasco, is set to hold a power show at Minar-i-Pakistan today.

The PTI chief intending to outline his “vision of Haqeeqi Azadi” urged the masses to participate in today’s rally and to “assert their right as people of a free nation.”

In a series of tweets, the PTI chief penned that his party will be holding its sixth public gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan, which he felt would “break all records”.

He added that “My heart tells me it will break all records. I am inviting everyone in Lahore to attend after Tarawih prayers. I will give my vision of Haqeeqi Azadi and how we will pull Pakistan out of the mess cabal of crooks have put our country in.”

Imran stressed the importance of people’s right to participate in a political gathering while expressing worries that the government may put up hindrances to stop party followers from attending the event.

“Everyone must assert their rights as people of a free nation that won its independence and come to Minar-i-Pakistan,” Imran told his stalwarts.

Power show to begin after Taraveeh prayers

According to PTI’s official Twitter account, the rally will begin after Taraveeh prayers at 9pm.

Roadblocks set up in Lahore ahead of PTI’s rally

Meanwhile, the Punjab capital’s authorities have blocked various roads, including entry and exit points.

All roads leading to the Minar-i-Pakistan have been barricaded by parking trucks carrying shipping containers, while Ravi bridge and Thokar Niaz Baig – the two major entry and exit points – have also been closed for traffic. The measures to prevent the political gathering have caused hurdles for commuters, who are heading to their jobs.

The areas where containers have been placed include Shah Alam Market, Bansawala Bazar, Railways Stations, and others.