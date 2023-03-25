Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11AM | SAMAA TV | 25th March 2023 Samaa News Headlines 11AM | SAMAA TV | 25th March 2023 Mar 25, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 11AM | SAMAA TV | 25th March 2023 Recommended Imran urges masses to claim ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’, attend Minar-i-Pakistan power show Alvi writes letter to PM; ‘Assist ECP to hold polls in Punjab, KP as per SC order’ Blue Origin hopes to resume space flights ‘soon’ after 2022 accident Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Pakistan to confirm first day of Ramadan 2023 today Ravish your wardrobes with GulAhmed’s extravagant Festive Eid Unstitched Collection 2023 WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits