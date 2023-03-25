Centre will not kowtow to Imran’s stubbornness, vows Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah castigated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan saying the collation government would not bow to Imran’s unyielding attitude.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said the PTI chairman was continuously challenging the writ of the state, adding Imran had spread chaos in the country for the last eleven months.

The minister advised the PTI chief to correct his attitude as he had disregarded the political traditions of the country.

“If he [Imran] considers himself a politician, then try to solve the political crisis by sitting with the political forces,” he added.

He further advised that Imran Khan should face his cases and appear before the courts without creating chaos, as politicians had done in the past.

He reminded them that it was on the record that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was politically victimized, but despite facing this ‘political storm’, the PML-N did not try to cause political instability in the country.

Rana urges President Alvi to stay in constitutional domain

Meanwhile, the PML-N stalwart reacting to President Alvi’s letter to PM Shehbaz over ECP’s decision to postpone Punjab elections advised him to “work in the constitutional domain”.

Rana went on to say that Alvi should also seek answers from the PTI chief about “acts of terrorism”, besides “accepting Tyrian as his daughter” and facing the Toshakhana and foreign funding cases in court.

The minister said the president should not “act on the orders of Imran Khan and become his puppet”. But, he added, “a person breaking the Constitution and the law had been appointed to the constitutional position.”

He said the question arose as to why President Alvi did not act over a violation of human rights when a person was arrested in a fake case of 15 kg of heroin.

Rana Sanaullah said journalists were tortured during the Imran Khan-led government, which was also a sheer violation of human rights, but the president remained silent at that time.

Similarly, he also questioned the president’s silence over the human rights violations of policemen, who were targeted with petrol bombs, grenades, and slingshots.