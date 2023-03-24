WhatsApp’s update adds new layer of security for sensitive conversations

WhatsApp is releasing a new update for the beta users. This update will include a new feature that allows users to add an extra layer of privacy and security to the communication, reducing the risk of sensitive information being accessed or listened to by unintended recipients.

According to WABetaInfo, new feature will allow users to send audio messages that can be played only once. This was discovered in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.7.8 update.

When using this mode, the audio messages sent can’t be saved, forwarded, or recorded, providing added privacy.

WhatsApp is also working on the ability to send view once text messages for a future update of the app.

This feature is similar to sending photos and videos that can only be opened once, which was released in December.

Sending audio messages that are only playable once will increase the privacy and security of communication.

By sending messages that are designed to be played only once, the risk of someone else accessing or listening to it later is reduced, which helps protect sensitive and confidential information.