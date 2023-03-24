Iqra Aziz pours in love for son, Kabir Hussain

Pakistani actor and famous “Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3” lead, Iqra Aziz Hussain, who married actor Yasir Hussain a few years back, welcomed her little munchkin Kabir Hussain back in 2021.

Recently she took to Instagram to express her love for her only son Kabir, by posting some cute pictures of mother-son duo. In her last story she posted pictures where Iqra can be seen spending quality time with her son in their car. Kabir in the pictures is seated on a baby car seat, smiling adorably with his mother, sharing some precious moments. The sun-kissed pictures of the mother-son have been spiraling all over the internet. Iqra was all casual in a white tee-shirt while enjoying mischievous moments with her little one.

Baby Kabir was kissing her mother while playing with her and they captured the mother’s love on camera. Iqra always adored her family specially after getting married. Her husband Yasir Hussain and her shared some precious moments ocassionally, and post about it on their official social media handles, expressing their unconditional love for each other, with their fans.

Iqra and Yasir’s proposal went viral online at light speed, as netizens took it to be very bold and rare knowing the usual proposals, but Iqra or Yasir never let that thing meddle in between their private matters. They both are still known to be one of the cutest couple of the drama industry. After their son’s birth, these three are always seen together at public gatherings and social events. Last year their son Kabir turned one and they celebrated his birthday with extravagance and joy.

Iqra’s hit projects were, “Ranjha Ranjha Kardi” with Imran Ahsraf in 2018, “Suno Chanda 1 & 2” with Farhan Saeed in 2018- 2019, “Khuda Aur Mohabbat” with Feroze Khan in 2021, “Khamoshi” with Zara Noor Abbas and Affan Waheed in 2017, “Qurban” with Bilal Abbas Khan in 2017, “Deewana” with Shahroz Sabzwari in 2016 and “Natak” with Junaid Khan in 2016.