Mathira calls out PUBG as harmful for children

Pakistani host, model and VJ Mathira in her latest interview, stated that she does not allow her kids to play games like PUBG or other online games.

Mathira thinks these games influence developing minds to the extent where they engage themselves into immature relationships just like the recent case of Syeda Dua Zahra, and end up having severe consequences.

She told her kids that online games were not available in Pakistan, hence they cannot play such games. She did this to prevent her children from getting involved into such gaming habits which can result in extreme addiction and aggression or end up like one of the cases of gaming addiction in Pakistan.

Mathira is mother to three sons, Gabriel, Zuriel, and Aahil. The elder two were raised by her mother, as she was going through a tough time and was busy earning for them though the youngest one, she raised him by herself. She is a compassionate and bold woman who is not afraid to talk mercilessly about the taboo stuff in ethnic societies. She always talks about her kids in a very loving way, and keeps discussing how well she has raised them to be gentlemen.