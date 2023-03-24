Babar Azam and many star cricketers to play Ramazan cricket event in Lahore

Ghani Institute of Cricket Lahore DHA announced on Friday that they are going to organise the biggest Ramazan cricket tournament in Lahore, in which International cricketers of Pakistan, including Babar Azam will participate.

The Director Cricket of the organisation, former captain of Pakistan Salman Butt addressed the media in Lahore and told that eight teams will participate in the event, and each team will have two International cricketers of Pakistan.

It was also disclosed that player of the match in every game will be given Rs. 30,000 cash prize whereas many junior cricketers will get an opportunity to play against big stars.

The total prize money of the tournament is Rs 5.2 million (52 lacs).

Among the star players will be national team skipper Babar Azam, stand-in captain Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Ihsanullah, Usama Mir, Umar Akmal, Ahsan Ali, Abid Ali will be among the players in action.

Director Cricket Salman Butt said that this event will give new cricketers to Pakistan whereas flood lights and facilities will also be International standard.

Manager Operations Umer Farooq said it was a moment of pride for their organisation that they were organising such a big event without any sponsors for the first time.