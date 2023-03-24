Yasir Hussain takes jibe at SRK’s ‘Pathaan,’ calls it poor copy of ‘Mission Impossible’

Recently, Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain, slammed Bollywood king Shahrukh Khan for his newest release “Pathaan” over copying the story and scenes from Hollywood highlight Tom Cruise’s “Mission Impossible.”

He took it to Instagram to share his thoughts on SRK’s latest movie, “Pathaan” and said “Agar aap mission impossible 1 bhi dekh chuky hain toh shah rukh khan ki Pathan aap ko aik story less video game se zyada kuch nahi lagy gi.” Meaning that if the audience have seen “Mission Impossible 1” they would know that SRK’s Pathaan is nothing more than a story less video game.

From Yasir Hussain’s official Instagram

Yasir Hussain, Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz’s husband, has previously been knows as the one who sparks controversies due to his critiques about several actors and movies. In the latest, he took a shot at the king of romance Shahrukh Khan, claiming that his movie is quite story-less and nothing more than a “cheap” copy of Hollywood action movie.

Earlier, SRK’s “Pathaan” entered the coveted RS 1,000 crore club with its worldwide collections. Starring Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, the film released on January 25 to a historic box office response.

On the 27th day of its release on February 21, “Pathaan,” considered Khan’s “comeback” film, collected over Rs1,000 crore worldwide.

The Siddharth Anand-directorial has earned around Rs600 crore gross at the Indian box office alone across all languages combined. The film was simultaneously released in three languages – Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. “Pathaan” also became the first Hindi film to earn the fastest RS500 crore.

In the last 10 years, here is the business Khan’s movies over the last 10 years earned:

• Chennai Express, released in 2013, made RS227.13 crore

• Happy New Year, released in 2014, grossed RS203 crore

• Fan, 2016, earned a total of RS88 crores

• Dear Zindagi, also released in 2016, earned RS68.16 crore

• Zero, SRK’s last release, also did not fare well at the box office, and was declared a flop

After a disappointing run in the last few years, SRK returned to the big screen after four years to a rousing welcome, breaking one record after the other.