Pakistan’s top order collapses against Afghanistan

Pakistan’s stand-in captain Shadab Khan won the toss and elected to bat first in the first T20 match against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

Shadab Khan confirmed that Pakistan had four debutants in the playing XI, who were Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan and Ihsanullah.

Pakistan have 100% win record against Afghanistan, but this is supposed to be Afghanistan’s home series so pitches are prepared by them.

Pakistan’s batting

Pakistan got off to a slow start as they scored 17 runs in first three overs and lost their first wicket when Muhammad Haris was dismissed by Fazalhaq Farooqi for 6 runs.

Abdullah Shafique was sent back to pavillion by Azmatullah Omarzai without scoring any run in the next over as Pakistan lost second wicket for 22 runs.

Saim Ayub and Tayyab Tahir were dismissed after scoring 17 and 16 runs respectively whereas Pakistan lost their fifth wicket for 41 runs when Azam Khan got out for a duck.

Pakistan XI: 1 Saim Ayub, 2 Mohammad Haris, 3 Abdullah Shafique, 4 Tayyab Tahir, 5 Shadab Khan (capt), 6 Azam Khan (wk), 7 Faheem Ashraf, 8 Imad Wasim, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Zaman Khan, 11 Ihsanullah