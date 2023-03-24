Afghanistan makes history with impressive victory over Pakistan in T20I

In a thrilling match, Afghanistan claimed a historic win over their neighboring rivals Pakistan during the first T20I of the three-match series in Sharjah on Friday.

The Rashid Khan-led team showcased their exceptional skills and secured a six-wicket victory over the experienced Pakistani side.

Afghanistan’s outstanding performance in the field restricted Pakistan to a meager total of 93 runs, which they chased down comfortably with 13 balls to spare, losing only four wickets.

The Afghan bowlers put up an excellent display of disciplined bowling.

Earlier, Pakistan’s stand-in captain Shadab Khan won the toss and elected to bat first in the first T20 match against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

Shadab Khan confirmed that Pakistan had four debutants in the playing XI, who were Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan and Ihsanullah.

Pakistan have 100% win record against Afghanistan, but this is supposed to be Afghanistan’s home series so pitches are prepared by them.

Afghanistan batting

Afghanistan got off to a steady start as they scored 23 runs in four overs, but then Ihsanullah was introduced, who got a wicket on his first International delivery.

He got another wicket in the same over and then Naseem Shah got third wicket for Pakistan in the sixth over as Afghanistan ended powerplay on 29 for three.

Pakistan’s batting

Pakistan got off to a slow start as they scored 17 runs in first three overs and lost their first wicket when Muhammad Haris was dismissed by Fazalhaq Farooqi for 6 runs.

Abdullah Shafique was sent back to pavillion by Azmatullah Omarzai without scoring any run in the next over as Pakistan lost second wicket for 22 runs.

Saim Ayub and Tayyab Tahir were dismissed after scoring 17 and 16 runs respectively whereas Pakistan lost their fifth wicket for 41 runs when Azam Khan got out for a duck.

Skipper Shadab Khan scored 12 runs whereas Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah got out after scoring 2 runs each, as Pakistan lost eight wickets for 71 runs.

Imad Wasim was ninth wicket to fall, who top scored with 18 runs off 32 balls.

Zaman Khan and Ihsanullah were the last pair, who made sure that Pakistan did not lose the 10th wicket and added 12 runs to post a total of 92 runs in 20 overs.

Pakistan XI: 1 Saim Ayub, 2 Mohammad Haris, 3 Abdullah Shafique, 4 Tayyab Tahir, 5 Shadab Khan (capt), 6 Azam Khan (wk), 7 Faheem Ashraf, 8 Imad Wasim, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Zaman Khan, 11 Ihsanullah