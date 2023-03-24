Videos » Black & White With Hassan Nisar Black and White with Hassan Nisar | SAMAA TV | 24th March 2023 Black and White with Hassan Nisar | SAMAA TV | 24th March 2023 Mar 24, 2023 Black and White with Hassan Nisar | SAMAA TV | 24th March 2023 Recommended Alvi writes letter to PM; ‘Assist ECP to hold polls in Punjab, KP as per SC order’ Pakistan’s top order collapses against Afghanistan Babar Azam and many star cricketers to play Ramazan cricket event in Lahore Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Pakistan to confirm first day of Ramadan 2023 today Ravish your wardrobes with GulAhmed’s extravagant Festive Eid Unstitched Collection 2023 WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits