Shahroz Sabzwari posts heartfelt congrats to father Behroze for ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’

Shahroz Sabzwari son of Behroze Sabzwari, congratulates his father for receiving “Sitara-e-Imtiaz” from President Arif Alvi in an auspicious event recently. Shahroz penned a loving post for his dear father, mentioning his efforts and prosperity.

He wrote, “SITARA-I-IMTIAZ for Papa - A very proud day for us to celebrate my father receiving this Honour from the President of The Islamic Republic of Pakistan. You deserve this Papa, your Family and Country are Proud of you.”

View this post on Instagram

Shahroz emphasized his father’s work in the field of drama and film in Pakistan. He said that his family and country are proud of him.

He posted an elegant picture of both his parents, Behroze Sabzwari and Safina Behorze, where Behroze can be seen wearing the “Sitara-e-Imtiaz.” Both were nicely suited up in formal ethnic attire, Behroze wearing a black sherwani and Safina wore a green outfit, matching the color of the national flag, with white pearl necklace and a pair of white heels.

Behroze Sabzwari has served the nation with some notable works such as “Khuda ki Basti” in 1969, “Ankahi” in 1982, and “Tanhaiyaan” in 1985. Some of his latest dramas were, “Humsafar” in 2011, “Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay” in 2012, “Zindagi Gulzar Hai” in 2013, “Kankar” in 2013, “Gul-e-Rana” in 2015, “Mera Naam Yousuf Hai” in 2015, “Diyar-e-Dil” in 2015, “Tau Dil Ka Kia Hua” in 2017, “Thora Sa Haq” in 2019, “Chauraha” in 2022, and “Yunhi” in 2023.