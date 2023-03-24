Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 7PM | SAMAA TV | 24th March 2023 Samaa News Headlines 7PM | SAMAA TV | 24th March 2023 Mar 24, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 7PM | SAMAA TV | 24th March 2023 Recommended Alvi writes letter to PM; ‘Assist ECP to hold polls in Punjab, KP as per SC order’ Female judge threatening case: Imran gets reprieve as warrant converted into bailable Saim, Tayyab, Zaman, Ihsanullah to make debut in first T20 Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Pakistan to confirm first day of Ramadan 2023 today Ravish your wardrobes with GulAhmed’s extravagant Festive Eid Unstitched Collection 2023 WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits