Inflation reaches all-time high of 46.65pc; Tomatoes, potatoes and wheat flour become costlier

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released data on Friday and short-term inflation measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) reached an all-time high of 46.65 per cent year-on-year (YoY) for the week ending on March 22, in comparison to last week 45.64pc YoY.

On a week-on-week basis, short-term inflation increased by 1.80pc as tomatoes, potatoes and wheat flour became costlier.

Weekly report

The SPI for the current week ended on 22nd March, 2023 recorded increase of 1.80%. Major increase is observed in the prices of food items, Tomatoes (71.77%), Wheat Flour (42.32%), Potatoes (11.47%), Bananas (11.07%), Tea Lipton (7.34%), Pulse Mash (1.57%), Tea Prepared (1.32%) and Gur (1.03%), non-food items, Georgette (2.11%), Lawn (1.77%) and Long Cloth (1.58%).

On the other hand decrease is observed in the prices of Chicken (8.14%), Chillies Powdered (2.31%), LPG (1.31%), Mustard Oil & Garlic (1.19%) each, Pulse Gram & Onions (1.06%) each, Vegetable Ghee 1 Kg (0.83%), Cooking Oil 5 litre (0.21%), Pulse Moong (0.17%), Pulse Masoor (0.15%) and Eggs (0.03%).

Source: Statistics Bureau of Pakistan

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 26 (50.98%) items increased, 12 (23.53%) items decreased and 13 (25.49%) items remained stable.

The year on year trend depicts increase of 46.65%, Onions (228.28%), Cigarettes (165.88%), Wheat Flour (120.66%), Gas Charges for Q1 (108.38%), Diesel (102.84%), Tea Lipton (94.60%), Bananas (89.84%), Rice Irri-6/9 (81.51%), Rice Basmati Broken (81.22%), Petrol (81.17%), Eggs (79.56%), Pulse Moong (68.64%), Potatoes (57.21%) and Pulse Mash (56.46%), while decrease is observed in the price of Chillies Powdered (9.56%).

How SPI measures inflation?

The SPI monitors the prices of 51 essential items based on a survey of 50 markets in 17 cities across the country. During the week under review, the prices of 26 items increased, prices of 12 decreased and prices of 13 remained stable.