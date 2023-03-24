‘A month of charity, forgiveness and Jalebis,’ Jemima misses Ramadan in Pakistan

Former wife of the deposed premier Imran Khan, and British screenwriter and film producer Jemima Goldsmith posted on her official Twitter account, that she loves the month of Ramadan as it is a month of charity, forgiveness and Jalebis.

She wrote, ““Ramadan in Pakistan was my favourite time. A month not just of fasting but also of good intentions & trying to be a better person — no gossiping, swearing, boasting or lying. A time for contemplation, charity, kindness, forgiveness, family & jalebis.”

