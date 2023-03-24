Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman, Ihsanullah to make debut in first T20

PCB announced the team, giving chance to four debutants
Qadir Khawaja Mar 24, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Stand-in skipper Shadab Khan talks to players ahead of first T20 between Pakistan and Afghanistan. PHOTO: Screengrab/PCB Video</p>

Stand-in skipper Shadab Khan talks to players ahead of first T20 between Pakistan and Afghanistan. PHOTO: Screengrab/PCB Video

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the playing XI for the first T20 match against Afghanistan, in which Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Ihsanullah and Zaman Khan will make debut.

The match will start at 9 pm Pakistan time and the team will be led by Shadab Khan whereas other players will be Muhammad Haris, Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah.

Shadab Khan addressed the players ahead of the match and asked them to play freely, without the fear of losing.

The debutants were also excited and vowed to give their best for the country, like they impressed in the PSL.

t20 series

shadab khan

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Saim Ayub

t20 cricket

ihsanullah

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div