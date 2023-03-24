Saim, Tayyab, Zaman, Ihsanullah to make debut in first T20

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the playing XI for the first T20 match against Afghanistan, in which Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Ihsanullah and Zaman Khan will make debut.

The match will start at 9 pm Pakistan time and the team will be led by Shadab Khan whereas other players will be Muhammad Haris, Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah.

Shadab Khan addressed the players ahead of the match and asked them to play freely, without the fear of losing.

The debutants were also excited and vowed to give their best for the country, like they impressed in the PSL.