Gold gains whopping Rs5,600 per tola in Pakistan

The price of gold 24-Karat per tola gained whooping Rs5,600 settle at Rs207,500 in the domestic market.

On the other hand, the price of 10 grams of 24-Karat of gold increased by Rs4801 to Rs177,898.

In the global market, the rate of gold per ounce increased by 58 dollars to $1997.

Read Also:

On Tuesday, the price of gold per tola witnessed a downward trend on Tuesday, decreasing by a good Rs3,100 to settle at Rs204,200.

The price of 10 grams of the precious metal also decreased by Rs2,658 to reach Rs175,068 on Tuesday.

In the global market, the yellow metal saw a dip of $14 to reach $1,968.