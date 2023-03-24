Higher Education Commission bars all public unis from affiliating with private colleges.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has made a major decision to halt all government universities from affiliating to private colleges.

This decision was made in light of the poor quality of education found in many of these affiliated colleges.

In a letter to all universities, the HEC declared that all universities should not affiliate new colleges until a new policy is issued.

At present, the number of colleges affiliated to government universities in the country is 5,000.

The HEC claims that education in private colleges is the weakest link in the higher education system. Therefore, stricter measures need to be taken to ensure quality education is being provided to students.

This may impact the ability of students to transfer credits from private institutions to public universities, or for private colleges to offer programs that are accredited by public universities.

The commission has yet to announce details of the new policy.