‘Indians are better fans than Pakistanis,’ says Sabeena Farooq

Pakistani actor Sabeena Farooq has been the talk of the town since the past few weeks, due to her character in drama serial “Tere Bin.” A few days back the actor posted a story narrating how people have been mishandling her character for her real self and threatening her. She confronted all the YouTubers by posting about it on her stories, though she did mention if the threats do not stop, she will expose them.

Recently the actor shared another experience with her fans on social media, saying that Indian fans appreciate and uplift her character more than Pakistani fans, as they only praise her and do not curse her real personality and do not bash her for her role in the drama, whereas Pakistanis do not see the reality that “Haya” is just a character not her real personality and instead of praising her, they send hate and threats to her.

As much as “Tere Bin” has been popular in Pakistan, Indians also anxiously wait for the new episodes every week, though the actors seem to be more inclined towards Indian fans, considering the appreciation and love they get from them instead of Pakistanis who hate them and curse them.

The story of the drama revolves around, Murtasim Khan (Wahaj Ali) marrying his cousin Meerab (Yumna Zaidi) instead of the other cousin Haya (Sabeena Farooq) who is madly in love with him. Haya’s character tries its best to break the bond between husband and wife yet has not been very successful.

Sabeena has been playing a negative role in the drama, it is said if the audience hates your villain role in a show, it means you played it great. The hate from the audience for the role is good for your real character.

Earlier, she posted, “There is a limit to everything, including my compassionate and kind treatment of my character in Tere Bin, where I joined you all in memes and roast[ing]. It severely disturbs me and my family that you are now posting FALSE, ABSURD CONTENT on YouTube and threatening me. A character, merely.”

“Please refrain from venting your anger against me, and I curse those who profit from creating fake YouTube videos. I’ll publicly post them with their name and YouTube channels, if I’m that horrible, stop following me and skip Haya’s scenes in the drama.”